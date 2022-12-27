Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.663 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Spirit Realty Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Spirit Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 174.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.7%.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SRC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.62. The company had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,852. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.24. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $49.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $180.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 6.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

SRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spirit Realty Capital

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $251,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,181.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Stories

