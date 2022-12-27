ssv.network Price Hits $10.11 on Top Exchanges (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One ssv.network token can now be purchased for approximately $10.11 or 0.00060553 BTC on popular exchanges. ssv.network has a total market capitalization of $112.03 million and $1.73 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ssv.network has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002256 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $857.88 or 0.05144618 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.55 or 0.00501067 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,950.59 or 0.29688234 BTC.
ssv.network Profile
ssv.network launched on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking.
