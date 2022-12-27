Stargate Finance One Day Volume Tops $2.50 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 27th. Stargate Finance has a total market capitalization of $49.36 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stargate Finance has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Stargate Finance token can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00002220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stargate Finance Profile

Stargate Finance launched on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

