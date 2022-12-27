Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Starwood Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 89.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.0%.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starwood Property Trust

Institutional Trading of Starwood Property Trust

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $383,252.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 146,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 133,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 15,376 shares during the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.