Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 5,864 shares.The stock last traded at $41.61 and had previously closed at $41.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Steel Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $900.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $425.67 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the second quarter valued at about $388,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

