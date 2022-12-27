Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $32.74 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $33.62. The company has a market cap of $993.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $556.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.50 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,653.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 19,677 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $601,329.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,213,589.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,653.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after buying an additional 181,777 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 832.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 99,043 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 136,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 80,941 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,266,000 after purchasing an additional 70,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 65,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

