Stitch Fix Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 9,598 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 49% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,424 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFIX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFIX traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $2.84. 132,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,394,049. The firm has a market cap of $314.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stitch Fix Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,203,000 after purchasing an additional 483,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,211,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,484,000 after buying an additional 171,311 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 3.2% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,011,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after buying an additional 93,276 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 56.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,858,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after buying an additional 1,033,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 59.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,697,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after buying an additional 1,005,176 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

