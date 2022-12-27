StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Down 1.8 %

CEMI stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Chembio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 60.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.14%. The company had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEMI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 457,450 shares during the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

