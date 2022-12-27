StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Organovo has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organovo

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Organovo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.25% of Organovo worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

