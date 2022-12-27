StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $62.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.96.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

