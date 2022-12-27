StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $62.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.96.
Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
