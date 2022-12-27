StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Tenax Therapeutics Stock Down 12.0 %
NASDAQ TENX opened at $0.12 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Tenax Therapeutics
About Tenax Therapeutics
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.