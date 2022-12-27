StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Down 12.0 %

NASDAQ TENX opened at $0.12 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tenax Therapeutics

About Tenax Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TENX Get Rating ) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,836 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

