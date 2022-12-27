StockNews.com Downgrades Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $23.13 on Friday. Air T has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of $65.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.91.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $60.69 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air T, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC owned 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

