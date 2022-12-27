StockNews.com Downgrades Centene (NYSE:CNC) to Buy

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

CNC stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.63. 61,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Centene will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Centene by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Centene by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Centene by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

