StockNews.com Downgrades Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) to Hold

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.
Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance
UGP opened at $2.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.21.
Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações
About Ultrapar Participações
Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.
