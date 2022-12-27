StockNews.com Downgrades Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) to Hold

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

UGP opened at $2.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.21.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

About Ultrapar Participações

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGP. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 152.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.