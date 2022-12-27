StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.77 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $39.41 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALOT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in AstroNova by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AstroNova by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 7.4% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in AstroNova by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 181,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

