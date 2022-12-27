StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Price Performance
Shares of ALOT stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.77 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $39.41 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova
About AstroNova
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AstroNova (ALOT)
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.