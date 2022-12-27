StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCMGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of BLCM stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

