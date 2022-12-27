StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Up 6.2 %
InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $4.64.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT)
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.