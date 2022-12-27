StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. VEON has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 120,785,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354,043 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in VEON by 445.1% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 16,018,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079,563 shares during the period. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the second quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in VEON by 1,979.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of VEON by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,651,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 30,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

