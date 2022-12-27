StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Yiren Digital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Yiren Digital Trading Down 10.3 %
Shares of YRD stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Company Profile
Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yiren Digital (YRD)
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.