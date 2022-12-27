StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Yiren Digital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Yiren Digital Trading Down 10.3 %

Shares of YRD stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yiren Digital by 34.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

