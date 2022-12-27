StockNews.com Lowers Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) to Buy

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.
Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of MMSI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $76.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 950,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,727,000 after buying an additional 361,635 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $838,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.
Merit Medical Systems Company Profile
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
