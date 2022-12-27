StockNews.com Lowers The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

The Hackett Group stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $649.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.51. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.10 million. On average, analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2,061.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 136,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 129,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after buying an additional 124,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

