StockNews.com Lowers The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
The Hackett Group stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $649.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.51. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78.
The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.10 million. On average, analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2,061.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 136,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 129,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after buying an additional 124,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.
