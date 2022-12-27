Stratis Trading 4.2% Higher This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Stratis has a market cap of $61.53 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00002524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,223.86 or 0.07250586 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001564 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00030739 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00069355 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00054261 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001009 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008008 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022827 BTC.
Stratis Profile
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 144,448,857 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
