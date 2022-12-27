Streamr Price Tops $0.0231 on Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Streamr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Streamr has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $17.71 million and approximately $934,749.70 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Streamr

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

