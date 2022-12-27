Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Boosted by DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 1.9% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 532.4% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth $50,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.84.

Shares of SYK opened at $242.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.99. The stock has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

