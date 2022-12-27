Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Gap Down to $15.96

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.96, but opened at $15.54. Sun Country Airlines shares last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SNCY. Susquehanna cut their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.45 million, a P/E ratio of 99.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.16 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 4.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William Trousdale sold 10,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,784 shares of company stock valued at $259,344. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 150.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 173,775 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 29.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 260,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 59,963 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,224,000 after buying an additional 286,335 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.