Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Gap Down to $9.08

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.32. Suzano had a return on equity of 77.19% and a net margin of 38.55%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Suzano S.A. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio is 49.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Suzano by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano in the second quarter worth $65,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Suzano by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,064,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,530,000 after acquiring an additional 157,100 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Suzano by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 238,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Suzano by 241.0% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,233,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,830 shares during the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

