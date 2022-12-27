Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. Symbolic Logic has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

