T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $672,843,000 after buying an additional 4,878,309 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after buying an additional 3,553,049 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,670,175,000 after buying an additional 2,690,231 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8,847.6% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,970,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 31.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,675,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $985,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.42. The stock had a trading volume of 19,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,655,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. KeyCorp increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.95.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

