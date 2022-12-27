Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Tamarack Valley Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TVE stock traded up C$0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,962. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.43. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.28 and a 52 week high of C$6.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 4.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$329.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 1.1699999 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cormark dropped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.68.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

