Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,770 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 55.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 83.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $144.90. 20,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,682,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.19. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.64.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

