TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.153 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

TCW Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:TSI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.74. 1,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,045. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 778,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 35,974 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 265,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 31,515 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

