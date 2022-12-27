Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Trading 3% Higher

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland to €3.50 ($3.72) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland to €3.10 ($3.30) in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica Deutschland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Read More

