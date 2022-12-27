Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRNO. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.90.

Shares of TRNO stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.47. 20,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,876. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.21). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 65.44%. The firm had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,395.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

