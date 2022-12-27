The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (CEE) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.24 on January 27th

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2387 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE CEE opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

