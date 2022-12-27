The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (CEE) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.24 on January 27th

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2387 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE CEE opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38.
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
