The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on January 31st

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
The Ensign Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. The Ensign Group has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.
The Ensign Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $95.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.09. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $97.42.
Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group
In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $284,779.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,131.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $284,779.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,131.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 13,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $1,199,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,954.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,137 shares of company stock worth $2,176,516 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,585 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,423,000 after purchasing an additional 134,749 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 766.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 104,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,477,000 after purchasing an additional 69,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,232,000 after acquiring an additional 49,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENSG. StockNews.com upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.60.
About The Ensign Group
The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.
