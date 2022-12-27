The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on January 31st

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

The Ensign Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. The Ensign Group has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $95.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.09. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $97.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $770.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.71 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $284,779.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,131.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $284,779.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,131.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 13,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $1,199,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,954.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,137 shares of company stock worth $2,176,516 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,585 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,423,000 after purchasing an additional 134,749 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 766.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 104,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,477,000 after purchasing an additional 69,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,232,000 after acquiring an additional 49,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENSG. StockNews.com upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.60.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.