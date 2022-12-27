The European Equity Fund, Inc. (EEA) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.15 on January 27th

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

The European Equity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of The European Equity Fund stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. The European Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $11.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The European Equity Fund stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The European Equity Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:EEA Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of The European Equity Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

