The European Equity Fund, Inc. (EEA) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.15 on January 27th

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
The European Equity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
The European Equity Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of The European Equity Fund stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. The European Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $11.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The European Equity Fund
The European Equity Fund Company Profile
The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The European Equity Fund (EEA)
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
Receive News & Ratings for The European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.