The New America High Income Fund Inc. (HYB) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on January 31st

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from The New America High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:HYB opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95. The New America High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

