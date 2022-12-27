The New America High Income Fund Inc. (HYB) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on January 31st

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from The New America High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.
The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.
The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HYB opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95. The New America High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $9.50.
The New America High Income Fund Company Profile
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
