The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2027 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

York Water has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. York Water has a payout ratio of 56.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect York Water to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.

NASDAQ YORW opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.71. York Water has a one year low of $36.85 and a one year high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $649.74 million, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.54.

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. York Water had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $15.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that York Water will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YORW. TheStreet upgraded York Water from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of York Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of York Water during the second quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in York Water by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of York Water during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of York Water during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 46.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

