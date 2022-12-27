Theta Fuel Price Down 4.8% This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $205.06 million and $2.18 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00069544 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00055215 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000999 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00008001 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001702 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022870 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004116 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000131 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,954,870,518 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.