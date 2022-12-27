TI Trust Inc. Sells 859 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TI Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 3.6% of TI Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,484. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $80.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.80.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.