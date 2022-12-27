Toncoin Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.33 or 0.00013780 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.94 billion and approximately $54.16 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00036876 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040457 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005919 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020365 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00227904 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.4429213 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $60,873,749.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

