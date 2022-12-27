Toro (NYSE:TTC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTC. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Toro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Toro Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:TTC opened at $112.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.58. Toro has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $115.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toro will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total transaction of $349,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Toro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Toro by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 266.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Toro by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

