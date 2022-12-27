Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

TOT traded down C$0.07 on Tuesday, hitting C$8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,736. Total Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.75 and a 12 month high of C$9.53. The firm has a market cap of C$356.15 million and a P/E ratio of 13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.75.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$207.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$200.00 million. Analysts forecast that Total Energy Services will post 1.4217233 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Total Energy Services

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 129,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.97 per share, with a total value of C$903,613.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 150,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,050,766.72. In other news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.09 per share, with a total value of C$70,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,905,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,506,450. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 129,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.97 per share, with a total value of C$903,613.21. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 150,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,050,766.72. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 463,822 shares of company stock worth $3,774,619 and sold 47,052 shares worth $421,707.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TOT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Further Reading

