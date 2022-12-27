Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
TOT traded down C$0.07 on Tuesday, hitting C$8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,736. Total Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.75 and a 12 month high of C$9.53. The firm has a market cap of C$356.15 million and a P/E ratio of 13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.75.
Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$207.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$200.00 million. Analysts forecast that Total Energy Services will post 1.4217233 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on TOT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
