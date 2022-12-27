TotalEnergies SE (TTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.529 per share on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

NYSE:TTE traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $63.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $166.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.83. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.41.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($70.21) to €68.00 ($72.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

