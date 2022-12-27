TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Announces $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TANNI stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.40. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $26.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.73.

