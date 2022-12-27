Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 21,293 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 637.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,293 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $527,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Further Reading
