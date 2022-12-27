Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 143,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 841,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,909,000 after purchasing an additional 66,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,147,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.33. The company had a trading volume of 16,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,935. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.36 and its 200-day moving average is $86.62. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.44 and a 12-month high of $108.15.

