Traynor Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.85.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,166. The stock has a market cap of $195.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

