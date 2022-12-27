Traynor Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 123.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 15,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.82.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.86.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

