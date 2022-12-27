Traynor Capital Management Inc. Invests $332,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance
Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $61.86. 7,459,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.79.
